Marino Stram & Associates LLC Has $2.68 Million Holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF comprises about 0.8% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 396.3% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,963 shares. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $30.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.19.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.