Marino Stram & Associates LLC Invests $607,000 in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in American Tower by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 62,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,296,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in American Tower by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 30,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,402,000 after acquiring an additional 7,758 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Tower news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,620 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total value of $371,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,685.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,587 shares of company stock worth $1,947,849. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of AMT stock traded down $4.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $195.11. The company had a trading volume of 327,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,437. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $209.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.20. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $178.17 and a one year high of $282.47.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $246.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.25.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

