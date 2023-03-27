Marino Stram & Associates LLC Lowers Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC trimmed its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.1% during the third quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $455.00 to $444.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Societe Generale cut Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.05.

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 0.5 %

Eli Lilly and stock traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $334.40. 824,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,184,383. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.71, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $333.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.64. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $276.83 and a fifty-two week high of $384.44.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Articles

