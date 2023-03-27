Marino Stram & Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 415.3% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 27.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.1% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NULG stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.57. 42,447 shares of the company were exchanged. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $26.91 and a one year high of $34.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.65.
