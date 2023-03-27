Marino Stram & Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 977 The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on EL. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.04.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 6,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,912,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,300,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,511 shares of company stock valued at $8,943,120 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EL traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $243.19. 91,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,427,341. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.47 and a 12-month high of $289.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $253.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.87 billion, a PE ratio of 58.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.00.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 64.23%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Stories

