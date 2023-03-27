Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Price Target Increased to GBX 130 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 115 ($1.41) to GBX 130 ($1.60) in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 16.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MKS. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 125 ($1.54) to GBX 160 ($1.96) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup raised Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.15) price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Marks and Spencer Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 161.86 ($1.99).

Shares of LON:MKS traded up GBX 2.95 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 155.45 ($1.91). The stock had a trading volume of 1,359,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,790,682. The firm has a market cap of £3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 914.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 153.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 129.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.67. Marks and Spencer Group has a twelve month low of GBX 91.56 ($1.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 168.70 ($2.07).

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

