Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 84,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 0.7% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $29,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MA. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $21,442,000. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 30.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,335,000 after purchasing an additional 63,040 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,926,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 655,522 shares of company stock valued at $242,724,561. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mastercard Stock Up 1.4 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.41.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $4.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $356.43. The company had a trading volume of 456,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,881,870. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $363.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.49. The stock has a market cap of $339.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $390.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

