McNamara Financial Services Inc. Buys 2,964 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 1.2% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.66. 4,330,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,953,021. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $49.06. The company has a market cap of $104.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.01.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

