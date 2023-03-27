McNamara Financial Services Inc. Has $486,000 Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 32,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.36. 8,830,090 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $92.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.34.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

