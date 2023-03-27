McNamara Financial Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 775 Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 775 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 194.5% during the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 14,516 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 9,587 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 376.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,786 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Hingham Institution for Savings during the second quarter worth $812,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 19.6% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,948 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hingham Institution for Savings during the second quarter worth $534,000. 36.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hingham Institution for Savings alerts:

Hingham Institution for Savings Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of Hingham Institution for Savings stock traded up $7.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $239.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,186. Hingham Institution for Savings has a twelve month low of $223.00 and a twelve month high of $355.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $276.67 and a 200-day moving average of $271.42. The stock has a market cap of $515.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hingham Institution for Savings ( NASDAQ:HIFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The savings and loans company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $24.22 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HIFS. TheStreet raised Hingham Institution for Savings from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hingham Institution for Savings in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.