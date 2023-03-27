Medallion Bank (NASDAQ:MBNKP) Short Interest Update

Medallion Bank (NASDAQ:MBNKP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 350.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Medallion Bank Stock Up 8.2 %

Shares of Medallion Bank stock traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,155. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.77. Medallion Bank has a one year low of $21.40 and a one year high of $28.80.

Get Medallion Bank alerts:

Medallion Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.40%.

About Medallion Bank

Medallion Bank operates as an industrial bank in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, and Other. It provides consumer loans to purchase recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers. The company also offers financing for windows, siding, and roof replacement; and swimming pool and other home improvement projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.