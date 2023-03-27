Meter Governance (MTRG) Price Down 3.3% This Week

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $48.82 million and approximately $314,330.51 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Meter Governance has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for about $2.88 or 0.00010606 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003673 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000739 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 44,114,900 coins and its circulating supply is 16,950,673 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 44,108,859 with 16,948,600 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 2.97926178 USD and is down -0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $154,620.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.