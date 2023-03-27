MetisDAO (METIS) Market Cap Reaches $111.65 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $111.65 million and approximately $6.14 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for $25.09 or 0.00090047 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007540 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025378 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00029800 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00018269 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003518 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000147 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.55 or 0.00199376 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,865.67 or 1.00018011 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000117 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,450,490 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,450,490.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 26.59262782 USD and is down -2.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 114 active market(s) with $2,903,543.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

