Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 180 ($2.21) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 96.83% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($1.96) price target on shares of Michelmersh Brick in a research note on Monday, February 20th.

MBH traded down GBX 0.05 ($0.00) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 91.45 ($1.12). The stock had a trading volume of 92,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,485. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 95.06 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 89.84. The firm has a market cap of £87.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,306.43 and a beta of 0.96. Michelmersh Brick has a one year low of GBX 72 ($0.88) and a one year high of GBX 128 ($1.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of bricks, tiles, and building products in the United Kingdom and Europe. It offers extruded wire cut facing bricks, clay pavers, paving accessories, and special shaped products under the Blockleys brand; monotone color blends in rustic, drag wire, smooth, and sand faced textures under the Carlton brand; handmade bricks and special products under the Charnwood brand; a spectrum of bricks under the Floren.be brand; clamp-fired stock facing bricks in various textural finishes under the Freshfield Lane brand; traditional hand pressed architectural terra cotta and faience, and various architectural components under the Hathern Terra Cotta brand; and facing bricks and special shaped bricks under the Michelmersh brand.

