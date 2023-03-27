Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,987 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $11,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 157.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 78.1% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $79.23. The company had a trading volume of 860,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,816,750. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $54.33 and a 12-month high of $87.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.358 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCHP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $86.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.58.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

