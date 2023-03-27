Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF) Sets New 12-Month High at $11.91

Shares of Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.91 and last traded at $11.74, with a volume of 346 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.30.

The stock has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.11.

Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $8.69 billion during the quarter.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, development, and sale of electric and electronic equipment. It operates in the following business segments: Energy and Electric Systems, Industrial Automation Systems, Information and Communication Systems, Electronic Devices, Home Appliances, and Others.

