Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF) Sets New 12-Month High at $11.91

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2023

Shares of Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELFGet Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.91 and last traded at $11.74, with a volume of 346 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.30.

Mitsubishi Electric Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.11.

Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELFGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $8.69 billion during the quarter.

About Mitsubishi Electric

(Get Rating)

Mitsubishi Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, development, and sale of electric and electronic equipment. It operates in the following business segments: Energy and Electric Systems, Industrial Automation Systems, Information and Communication Systems, Electronic Devices, Home Appliances, and Others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.