MKT Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

MKT Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 919 shares during the period. MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SDOG. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $283,000.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDOG traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.99. 13,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,085. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 12 month low of $44.94 and a 12 month high of $58.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.28.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Profile

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the five highest-yielding S&P 500 securities in each sector. SDOG was launched on Jun 29, 2012 and is managed by ALPS.

