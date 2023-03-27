MKT Advisors LLC Has $1.46 Million Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

MKT Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up about 1.1% of MKT Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 23,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $490,000. Round Rock Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 80,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,008,000. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVY stock traded up $0.77 on Monday, reaching $113.33. 96,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,613. The stock has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.88. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $105.59 and a one year high of $133.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.51.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

