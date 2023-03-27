MKT Advisors LLC Increases Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

MKT Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 0.7% of MKT Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 56,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,065,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 15,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 487.1% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after buying an additional 27,805 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $312.18. The company had a trading volume of 10,352,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,493,746. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.71. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $371.83.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.