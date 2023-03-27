MKT Advisors LLC Invests $214,000 in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

MKT Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMS. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the first quarter worth $203,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 15.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at $3,914,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 6.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 982,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,724,000 after buying an additional 56,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CMS shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CMS Energy from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.80.

CMS Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CMS traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.23. 132,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,857,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.15. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $52.41 and a 52-week high of $73.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.34.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $246,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,673,734.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total transaction of $50,256.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,537,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $246,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,673,734.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,314 shares of company stock worth $447,136 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CMS Energy

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.