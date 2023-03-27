MKT Advisors LLC Invests $230,000 in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

MKT Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

VEA traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.74. 1,679,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,909,552. The firm has a market cap of $104.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.75 and its 200 day moving average is $42.01. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $49.06.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

