MKT Advisors LLC Invests $299,000 in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

MKT Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. DAGCO Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 7,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Prudent Investors Network Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Prudent Investors Network Inc. now owns 5,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 15,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYW traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $90.23. The company had a trading volume of 80,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,927. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.63. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.12. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $69.49 and a 12-month high of $106.60.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

