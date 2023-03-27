MKT Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

MKT Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21,145.2% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,241,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 18,155,728 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,395,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,827,000 after acquiring an additional 60,370 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,668,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,536,000 after purchasing an additional 151,609 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,981,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,567,000 after purchasing an additional 206,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,976.9% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,818,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,165 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $242.09. The stock had a trading volume of 122,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,219. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $296.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.68.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.