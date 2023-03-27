MOBLAND Price Down 0.9% Over Last Week (SYNR)

MOBLAND (SYNR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 26th. MOBLAND has a total market cap of $104.94 million and $120,937.65 worth of MOBLAND was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MOBLAND has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. One MOBLAND token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MOBLAND

MOBLAND’s genesis date was January 25th, 2022. MOBLAND’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens. MOBLAND’s official Twitter account is @moblandhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MOBLAND is mob.land.

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBLAND is a Mafia Metaverse. Here, players fight, loot, build and lead. Here they join a syndicate and run businesses, tax their underlings, and pay tribute to their bosses through blockchain-backed resources. With enough Ambition, Power, and Swagger players can sit at the head of a syndicate and help chart the course of the Mafia Metaverse.

$SYNR is an ERC20-based governance token for the MOB LAND.”

MOBLAND Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOBLAND directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MOBLAND should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MOBLAND using one of the exchanges listed above.

