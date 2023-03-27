Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Receives $38.86 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.86.

MC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Moelis & Company from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Moelis & Company from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moelis & Company

In other Moelis & Company news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 73,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $3,416,211.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,838,232.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total transaction of $54,192.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 73,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $3,416,211.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,838,232.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 370,067 shares of company stock valued at $16,395,758 in the last ninety days. 7.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company Stock Down 2.2 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,928,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $234,251,000 after purchasing an additional 792,661 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,645,142 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $311,989,000 after buying an additional 225,659 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,551,219 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $187,688,000 after buying an additional 43,345 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,907,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $111,545,000 after buying an additional 18,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,518,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $99,089,000 after buying an additional 163,205 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Moelis & Company stock opened at $37.75 on Monday. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $33.12 and a 12-month high of $50.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.61 and its 200-day moving average is $41.45.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). Moelis & Company had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The business had revenue of $207.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 111.63%.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

