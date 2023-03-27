Morgan Stanley Lowers Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Price Target to $10.00

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WOOF. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Performance

Shares of WOOF stock opened at $7.74 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.06. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $22.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WOOF. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 546.1% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 607.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

