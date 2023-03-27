Morgan Stanley Lowers Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Price Target to $10.00

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on WOOF. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.40.
Shares of WOOF stock opened at $7.74 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.06. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $22.75.
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.
