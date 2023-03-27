Morgan Stanley Raises Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target to $54.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $54.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $61.87.

Shares of OLLI opened at $58.10 on Thursday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $40.11 and a 12 month high of $72.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.57 and its 200-day moving average is $54.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $549.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.18 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter worth about $36,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,573.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

