MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Has $734,000 Stock Position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,560 shares during the quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGO. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Assured Guaranty by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Assured Guaranty by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Assured Guaranty Stock Performance

AGO traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,953. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52 week low of $45.21 and a 52 week high of $67.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.58 and its 200-day moving average is $58.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.12.

Assured Guaranty Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This is a boost from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is 57.73%.

AGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Assured Guaranty in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Assured Guaranty in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection products to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment includes the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.