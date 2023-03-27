MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 55.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.74. 5,353,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,982,957. The stock has a market cap of $104.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.01. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $49.06.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

