MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Invests $845,000 in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,815 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LKQ by 6.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,043,132 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,369,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,320 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in LKQ by 0.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,561,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $686,572,000 after buying an additional 52,871 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in LKQ by 15.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,749,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $306,509,000 after buying an additional 914,423 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in LKQ by 84.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,172,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $280,277,000 after buying an additional 2,819,542 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in LKQ by 10.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,891,981 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $176,735,000 after buying an additional 364,668 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LKQ alerts:

Insider Transactions at LKQ

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 579,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $33,526,295.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,473,513 shares in the company, valued at $316,806,932.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,700,295 shares of company stock worth $211,735,266. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ traded up $0.36 on Monday, hitting $54.16. 520,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,716,194. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $59.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.36.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.06). LKQ had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 26.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LKQ has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

About LKQ

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.