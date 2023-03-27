MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 971 shares during the quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 229.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. 79.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group Price Performance

UNM stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 681,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,486. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.21 and a fifty-two week high of $46.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.43.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.28%.

Unum Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UNM shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In other news, Director Gloria C. Larson purchased 3,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.78 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 119,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,767,473.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $674,039.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,851,251.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gloria C. Larson acquired 3,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $130,080.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,767,473.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unum Group engages in the provision of financial protection benefits. Its services include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision, and other related services. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block, and Corporate. The Unum US segment focuses on group disability, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.