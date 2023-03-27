MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 498.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,383 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF makes up about 1.8% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC owned 0.12% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $3,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 207.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 212.3% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter.

BOND traded down $0.65 on Monday, hitting $92.46. 53,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,343. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.61 and a fifty-two week high of $102.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.16.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

