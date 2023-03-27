MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Sells 685 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 66.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,568,000 after purchasing an additional 25,004 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 477.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 353,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,996,000 after purchasing an additional 292,516 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $608,000. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS VLUE traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $88.58. 282,341 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

