Multichain Price Tops $9.19 on Top Exchanges (MULTI)

Multichain (MULTI) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. Over the last seven days, Multichain has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. One Multichain token can currently be bought for $9.19 or 0.00033636 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Multichain has a total market capitalization of $168.82 million and $3.08 million worth of Multichain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Multichain Token Profile

Multichain was first traded on December 15th, 2021. Multichain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,363,292 tokens. Multichain’s official Twitter account is @multichainorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Multichain is multichainorg.medium.com. The official website for Multichain is multichain.org.

Buying and Selling Multichain

According to CryptoCompare, “MULTI is the governance token of Multichain, a network that allows for communication and interoperability between various blockchains, including Ethereum-like chains, Layer 2 chains, Parachains, Bitcoin types of chains, and COSMOS chains. The network comprises SMPC nodes run by different organizations, institutions, and individuals, which collectively sign transactions, with each node knowing only a part of the key to make this happen. MULTI token holders can vote and participate in the governance of the Multichain community and ecosystem.”

