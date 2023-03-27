Naked Wines plc (OTCMKTS:NWINF) Short Interest Up 278.3% in March

Naked Wines plc (OTCMKTS:NWINF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, an increase of 278.3% from the February 28th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Naked Wines Stock Up 1.6 %

NWINF stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $1.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 660 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,923. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.30. Naked Wines has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $5.21.

About Naked Wines

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online. The company was formerly known as Majestic Wine plc and changed its name to Naked Wines plc in August 2019. Naked Wines plc was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Norwich, the United Kingdom.

