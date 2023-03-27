Naked Wines plc (OTCMKTS:NWINF) Short Interest Up 278.3% in March

Naked Wines plc (OTCMKTS:NWINF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, an increase of 278.3% from the February 28th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Naked Wines Stock Up 1.6 %
NWINF stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $1.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 660 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,923. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.30. Naked Wines has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $5.21.
