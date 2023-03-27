Nano (XNO) Price Reaches $0.91 on Major Exchanges

Nano (XNO) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 26th. In the last seven days, Nano has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for $0.91 or 0.00003242 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a total market capitalization of $120.80 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,958.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.33 or 0.00333734 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00012374 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.40 or 0.00573578 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00072611 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $124.76 or 0.00446143 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003571 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.