Nblh (NBLH) Price Tops $0.0000

Nblh (NBLH) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. Nblh has a total market capitalization of $1,439.66 and $13,873.64 worth of Nblh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nblh has traded flat against the dollar. One Nblh token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000241 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000300 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.96 or 0.00332792 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,114.55 or 0.26030714 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00010167 BTC.

Nblh Token Profile

Nblh’s genesis date was July 31st, 2022. Nblh’s total supply is 900,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Nblh is medium.com/@nblhdoa. Nblh’s official website is nblhdao.io. Nblh’s official Twitter account is @nblhdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nblh Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nblh (NBLH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Nblh has a current supply of 900,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Nblh is 0.00000016 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nblhdao.io/.”

