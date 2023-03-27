NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Market Capitalization Tops $1.70 Billion

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.96 or 0.00007000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and approximately $47.88 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00061201 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00040487 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00017743 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001331 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 866,021,029 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

