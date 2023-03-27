NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Benchmark raised shares of NeoGenomics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NeoGenomics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.33.

NEO stock opened at $16.87 on Friday. NeoGenomics has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $19.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.63 and its 200 day moving average is $11.26. The company has a current ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 149.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 17.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in NeoGenomics during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

