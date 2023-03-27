Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RDRUY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RDRUY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Neometals Price Performance
Neometals stock remained flat at C$4.06 during mid-day trading on Monday. 9 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,486. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.35. Neometals has a fifty-two week low of C$3.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.00.
About Neometals
