Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RDRUY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RDRUY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Neometals Price Performance

Neometals stock remained flat at C$4.06 during mid-day trading on Monday. 9 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,486. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.35. Neometals has a fifty-two week low of C$3.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.00.

About Neometals

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Neometals Ltd. engages in mineral exploration. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Titanium/Vanadium, and Others segments. Its projects include Mount Edwards, ELi Process, and Barrambie Vanadium and Titanium. The company was founded by Christopher John Reed on December 20, 2001 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

