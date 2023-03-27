Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,891 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 26.5% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Netflix by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $179,820,000 after purchasing an additional 84,179 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $271.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $343.13.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $7.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $335.83. 2,410,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,847,595. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $333.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.16. The stock has a market cap of $149.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $396.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

