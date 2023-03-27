NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6,675.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NXGPF shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NEXT from GBX 6,100 ($74.91) to GBX 6,550 ($80.44) in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Investec lowered shares of NEXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America raised shares of NEXT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of NEXT from GBX 5,800 ($71.23) to GBX 7,100 ($87.19) in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NEXT from GBX 7,000 ($85.96) to GBX 7,200 ($88.42) in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Get NEXT alerts:

NEXT Price Performance

NXGPF opened at $67.83 on Monday. NEXT has a 12-month low of $54.00 and a 12-month high of $68.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.51.

NEXT Company Profile

Next Plc owns and operates retail stores. It offers fashionable accessories for men, women and children along with home wares. It operates through following business segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management. The company was founded by Hepworth Joseph in 1864 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.