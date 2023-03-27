NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Trading Up 4.8%

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) was up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.65 and last traded at $7.65. Approximately 886,908 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 4,581,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NEX shares. Raymond James started coverage on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup increased their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.59.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.29. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $870.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.20 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 9.71%. On average, equities analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 42.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 52.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services, and Well Support Services.

