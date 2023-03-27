Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Noah in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Noah Price Performance

Shares of Noah stock opened at $17.40 on Friday. Noah has a 1 year low of $11.78 and a 1 year high of $27.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOAH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Noah by 29.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Noah by 27.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 23,018 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Noah by 16.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Noah by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,994,000 after purchasing an additional 93,890 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Noah by 109.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 118,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 61,900 shares during the period. 45.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

