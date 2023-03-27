Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.
Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Noah in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.
Noah Price Performance
Shares of Noah stock opened at $17.40 on Friday. Noah has a 1 year low of $11.78 and a 1 year high of $27.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.06.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Noah
Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Noah (NOAH)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/20 – 3/24
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 10 Best Consumer Discretionary ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.