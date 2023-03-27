Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,071,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,159 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned 0.10% of Nomura worth $11,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NMR. DMG Group LLC lifted its stake in Nomura by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 58,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Nomura by 2,292.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Nomura by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nomura by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Nomura by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the period. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently issued reports on NMR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nomura in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.
Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Nomura had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 3.63%. As a group, analysts predict that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.
