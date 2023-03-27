Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,071,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,159 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned 0.10% of Nomura worth $11,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NMR. DMG Group LLC lifted its stake in Nomura by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 58,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Nomura by 2,292.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Nomura by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nomura by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Nomura by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the period. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NMR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nomura in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

NYSE NMR traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $3.78. The company had a trading volume of 38,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,368. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.99 and a 12-month high of $4.54.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Nomura had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 3.63%. As a group, analysts predict that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

