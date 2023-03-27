Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Position Cut by Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lessened its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,869 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 406.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOC traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $457.36. 160,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $457.03 and its 200 day moving average is $493.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.51. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $430.93 and a one year high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.00 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,939.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,939.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $1,191,512.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,343,924.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,622 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $700.00 to $655.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $478.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $508.13.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

