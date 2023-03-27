Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Shares Gap Up to $83.59

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $83.59, but opened at $89.03. Novartis shares last traded at $89.41, with a volume of 2,073,676 shares trading hands.

NVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.63.

The stock has a market capitalization of $198.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.36 and a 200 day moving average of $84.89.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $3.4694 per share. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.61%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 193.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2,018.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 146.7% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 8.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

