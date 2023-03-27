Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) Short Interest Update

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,170,000 shares, a growth of 368.0% from the February 28th total of 891,100 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novo Integrated Sciences

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Novo Integrated Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Novo Integrated Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Novo Integrated Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Novo Integrated Sciences by 114.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares during the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novo Integrated Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVOS traded down $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.12. 7,766,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,153,156. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of -0.59. Novo Integrated Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $2.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.35.

About Novo Integrated Sciences

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of medical services. The firm offers specialized physiotherapy, chiropractic care, occupational therapy, eldercare, laser therapeutics, massage therapy, acupuncture, chiropodist, neurological functions, kinesiology, and dental services. Its multi-disciplinary healthcare services and protocols are directed at assessment, treatment, management, rehabilitation, and prevention through its clinics, affiliate clinics, retirement homes, and long-term facilities.

