Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $154.19

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $154.19 and last traded at $153.83, with a volume of 237722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.75.

NVO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $697.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $349.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.29 and its 200 day moving average is $125.26.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.1887 per share. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,747 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,131,000 after buying an additional 6,903 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 17.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,913,000 after buying an additional 15,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

