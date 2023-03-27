Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Purchased by First United Bank & Trust

First United Bank & Trust raised its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Nucor were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NUE. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $349,216.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,138 shares in the company, valued at $13,195,822.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total value of $841,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,293,025.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $349,216.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,195,822.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,575 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,000. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nucor Trading Up 0.8 %

NUE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.44.

NYSE NUE opened at $149.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.78. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $100.13 and a 12 month high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.10%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Featured Articles

